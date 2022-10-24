Teen dies following crash near Blanca

Deadly crash in Costilla County 10/24/22.
Deadly crash in Costilla County 10/24/22.(Source: MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Costilla County.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash occurred Monday about three miles east of Blanca along Highway 160 in Costilla County just before 9 a.m. Investigators believe a 19-year-old driver drifted off the roadway and into a ditch, colliding with a metal culvert.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and survived, he was taken by ambulance to a hospital before being flown by helicopter to Penrose Hospital. The 19-year-old passenger, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt according to investigators, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal I-25 crash 10/23/2022
Woman dies in crash after man drove wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Huge piles of tumbleweeds are not an uncommon occurrence in areas east and south of Colorado...
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
2 dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo, toddler hospitalized
Springs police: Suspect shot by employee during robbery
1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo

Latest News

UCCS Men's Basketball: Alex Snyder
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Alex Snyder
All five wildfires burned between three to 300 acres. One was caused by downed power lines...
Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days
Recreational marijuana.
Colorado Springs voters to decide on recreational marijuana sales with ballot issues 300/301
WATCH: Shooting at a high school in Missouri leaves 3 people dead including accused gunman
WATCH: Shooting at a high school in Missouri leaves 3 people dead including accused gunman