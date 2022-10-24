Teen dies following crash near Blanca

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Costilla County.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash occurred Monday about three miles east of Blanca along Highway 160 in Costilla County just before 9 a.m. Investigators believe a 19-year-old driver drifted off the roadway and into a ditch, colliding with a metal culvert.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and survived, he was taken by ambulance to a hospital before being flown by helicopter to Penrose Hospital. The 19-year-old passenger, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt according to investigators, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

