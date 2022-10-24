Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday.
Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
