Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday.

Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic.

CHFD responding to rollover accident west bound Constitution/Peterson, blocking traffic.

Please watch for emergency vehicles and slowing traffic. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) October 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.