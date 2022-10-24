Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters are asking everyone to be extra cautious with anything you may be doing that could cause a fire. This includes not properly disposing of cigarettes, not properly covering your burn pits and not monitoring campfires.

Hundreds of firefighters across 17 departments in the state of Colorado responded to five major fires over the weekend. One fire burned about three acres in the Palmer Lake area off of Highway 105. Firefighters say this was caused by downed power lines by the wind. Another burned over 300 acres in the Fountain area near the Pikes Peak International Raceway. This was caused by two suspects shooting their guns during a Red Flag Day. It caused major evacuations in Fountain.

Just last week, 11 News’ team of Meteorologists warned everyone about the danger. Luckily, no buildings burned.

Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe says fire danger days are going to last until snow hits the ground. Today may be considered as a moderate fire danger day because it is a little cooler but should still be taken seriously. A wildfire can still spread rapidly if started.

Experts tell 11 News it just takes one mistake to cause a rapid fire.

“By far, the majority of them are accidental,” said Captain Mike Smaldino, Colorado Springs Fire Department. “It’s just paying attention to what’s going on around you.”

“It only takes one mistake to cause a catastrophe,” said Brian Bledsoe, 11 News Chief Meteorologist. “When you look at those odds, those odds are stacked against us largely.”

Another important thing is to know your zone in case of a fire. These alerts will notify you of emergencies with disasters for evacuations notices, fire activity and more. 11 News will also update you with emergencies. You can find it here.

