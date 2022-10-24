Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs

By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night.

The fire was quickly under control by firefighters.

They say the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte avenue and Union boulevard. CSFD also said that the fire was an exterior fire, with no extension to either building.

Lanes of Platte were closed by police after the fire was under control.

As of the time of writing, there has been no information released on damage, injuries or cause. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

