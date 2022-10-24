Charges filed after grandma killed by dogs in Colorado

Police responded to an animal attack in the City of Golden on 9/14/2022
Police responded to an animal attack in the City of Golden on 9/14/2022(City of Golden Police Department)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Criminal charges have been filed after an 89-year-old grandmother was killed and her 12-year-old grandson was severely injured during a dog attack.

The incident happened in Golden back in September. Golden police say they arrived around 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 14 to find two pit bulls attacking the woman. The child had gone to the neighbor’s house to get help and contact emergency services.

Officers reportedly put themselves between the dogs and the woman; police are reporting the dogs would circle officers each time they approached. The Golden Police Department says officers “utilized tasers and less lethal shotguns to attempt to create distance between the victim and dogs,” but these efforts were not effective. One of the dogs had to be euthanized following the incident, last time this article was updated KKTV 11 News was working to learn what happened to the other dog. As of Sept. 15, the other dog was being held at the Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden.

The child was also taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Children’s Hospital. The grandmother, identified as 89-year-old Mary Gehring, passed away.

On Monday, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced charged were filed against the owners of the dogs, Kayla Mooney and Victor Bentley. Mooney is charged with four counts of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog while Bentley is facing two counts of the same charge. The pair is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.

Golden police said soon after the attack the dogs had no previous complaints.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

