Airbnb offering hosts a new solution for unauthorized parties

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Airbnb hosts who don’t want a party thrown at their home are able to get a free noise detector device.

The company is teaming up with Swedish tech company Minut and facilitating noise senors to any hosts who want them.

This will help hosts prevent and detect issues at their homes before they start.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been gradually escalating both our rules and our systems with regards to parties,” said Ben Breit, Director of Trust and Safety Communications at Airbnb.

In August of 2020, Airbnb imposed a temporary ban on parties at any rental location.

“Just specifically in Colorado, year after year, we’ve seen about a 50% reduction in rates of unauthorized parties ever since we introduced this temporary band. So, we actually announced a few months ago that we’re going to be codifying that ban. It’s not temporary anymore. This will be the law of the land,” said Breit.

The Minut noise detectors are a solution to help enforce this permanent ban.

“So, it’s one thing to have strict policies, and I think we do, but kind of enforcing those policies with technologies and also really partnering with our hosts who also do not want parties occurring,” said Breit.

Hosts must disclose on their listing if they have a noise detector.

Guest privacy will be respected as the device does not record or transmit audio and only register decibel levels.

”So, for example, if an unauthorized party is brewing, you know, we’d say ‘hey, the decibel level has been pretty high for a while. You may want to check in and remind the guest of no parties or anything along those lines.,” explained Breit.

Airbnb takes their no party policy a step further on holidays like Halloween when partying is more common.

People without a history of positive reviews will not be able to make a one night booking on Halloween weekend.

Last Halloween in Colorado, about 1,700 people were unable to make a booking because of this system.

