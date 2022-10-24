2 dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo, toddler hospitalized

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead and a small child hospitalized following a tragedy on Lake Pueblo over the weekend.

According to witnesses, an adult and toddler were kayaking Sunday afternoon on choppy waters, fueled by wind gusts between 35-45 mph. Waves overtook their kayak and both fell into the water. Two other adults, each in their own kayak, paddled over to help and also capsized.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers were dispatched to the scene along the lake’s north shore just after 3:20 p.m.

“Ranger Kristopher Gard arrived in his truck while Rangers Joe Portteus and Josh Kloshime arrived by boat to find the four victims in the water, including a toddler in obvious distress. Gard plunged in, grabbed the child and began performing CPR until emergency medical crews arrived,” CPW said in a news release late Sunday night.

Rangers also pulled the body of one of the adults from the water. A second adult was missing.

“Park Manager Joe Stadterman launched an underwater drone, known as a remote operated vehicle, from shore to search for the other missing adult as the water was too rough for the search-and-rescue boat to operate its SONAR equipment. Within an hour, Stadterman was able to locate the remains in water about 20 feet deep,” CPW said.

The Pueblo County coroner is now examining both bodies to determine cause of death. Their identities will not be released until the families are notified. CPW has not yet said whether either was in the original kayak that capsized.

The conditions of the two survivors have not been released as of Monday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms the toddler was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs. There are no reports that the surviving adult required hospitalization.

CPW says 2022 is the deadliest year on record for water-related fatalities in the state of Colorado, with 38 lives lost. These were the seventh and eighth deaths this year on Lake Pueblo.

“This is another heartbreaking tragedy and we send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these victims,” Stadterman said. “We continue to urge everyone to pay close attention to weather conditions and to wear life jackets when they are on or near the water so we can avoid future tragedies like today.”

