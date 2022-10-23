Woman dies in crash after man drove wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman died in a crash after a man drove the wrong way on I-25.

Just after midnight Sunday, troopers say a 2015 Chrysler 300, driven by a 23-year-old man, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 near the North Academy exit. Troopers say the driver hit a 2020 Hyundai Kona head on, driven by a 39-year-old woman, who died at the hospital.

The driver of Chrysler sustained serious injuries. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor. We will update this article as we learn more.

