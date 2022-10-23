Woman dies in crash after man drove wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs

Fatal I-25 crash 10/23/2022
Fatal I-25 crash 10/23/2022(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman died in a crash after a man drove the wrong way on I-25.

Just after midnight Sunday, troopers say a 2015 Chrysler 300, driven by a 23-year-old man, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 near the North Academy exit. Troopers say the driver hit a 2020 Hyundai Kona head on, driven by a 39-year-old woman, who died at the hospital.

The driver of Chrysler sustained serious injuries. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An area south of south of Pikes Peak International Raceway is under an evacuation order for a...
Evacuations lifted south of Pikes Peak International Raceway in response to wildfire
Deputies were redirecting traffic a fatal crash between a semi and an SUV on eastbound I-70 on...
Fatal crash involving semi on I-70 near Aurora
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small fire at the Walmart off 8th Street...
Suspect arrested following 2 small fires at a Walmart in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs firefighters reached Mt. Muscoco to deal with the Four Corners Fire shortly...
Colorado Springs Fire Department putting out wildfire on Mount Muscoco
All three suspects face felony charges related to elk and bear hunting
Colorado Springs home searched and three men arrested in connection to alleged poaching ring

Latest News

1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo
Fire danger very high on Sunday
Very high fire danger on Sunday
Downed power line was the probable cause of a small fire in Palmer Lake on the morning of Oct....
Small fire under control in Palmer Lake
Colorado Springs outage 10/23/2022
Power restored for hundreds of customers after suspected DUI driver crashes into power line pole near Memorial Park