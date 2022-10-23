US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC

FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base outside the nation’s capital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say a “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to a base outside the nation’s capital.

The official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia tweeted that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

The base says in its statement that the situation was ongoing and it could not comment further.

The base provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An area south of south of Pikes Peak International Raceway is under an evacuation order for a...
Sweetwater Fire south of Pikes Peak International Raceway 100 percent contained
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small fire at the Walmart off 8th Street...
Suspect arrested following 2 small fires at a Walmart in Colorado Springs
Deputies were redirecting traffic a fatal crash between a semi and an SUV on eastbound I-70 on...
Fatal crash involving semi on I-70 near Aurora
Colorado Springs firefighters reached Mt. Muscoco to deal with the Four Corners Fire shortly...
Colorado Springs Fire Department putting out wildfire on Mount Muscoco
Fatal I-25 crash 10/23/2022
Woman dies in crash after man drove wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia’s defense chief warns of ‘dirty bomb’ provocation
View from our Cheyenne Mountain cam as of 11:20 a.m., showing where smoke was briefly seen.
Fire in Black Forest area under control; Highway 83 still closed
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump
President Joe Biden speaks at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.
Biden: ‘Legitimate’ for voters to weigh age as he nears 80