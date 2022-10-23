Tumbleweeds swallowing home south of Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Oct. 23, 2022
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds are gobbling up a home in the Security-Widefield area!

Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. The home is located on San Mateo Drive, which is south of the Colorado Springs Airport. Winds in the area have been in excess of 60 mph all morning.

The homeowner had to rake his way out of the house.

Our reporter at the scene says tumbleweeds have also drifted into surrounding yards, but not as dramatically as the home pictured at the top of this page!

Strong winds are expected to linger for the rest of Sunday before conditions settle down Monday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

