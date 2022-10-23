Springs police: Suspect shot by employee during robbery

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect was injured while exchanging gunfire with an employee during a hold-up Saturday night.

Police say the suspect and companion went into a store in the 1700 block of Shasta Drive just before 10:45 p.m. intending to rob it.

“Multiple shots were fired by the suspects and one employee,” police said. “Suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. One suspect was possibly shot and no employees were injured.”

Not long after, police were called to an address in the 2700 block of Tumbleweed Drive, where two men matching the robbers’ suspect descriptions were seen running into a home.

“The two males were later contacted and identified to be the suspects involved with the robbery,” police said. “One suspect sustained a non life-threatening injury to his left arm from a rat shot round during the robbery.”

The men were arrested and are facing charges of robbery and attempted homicide. They’ve been identified as 21-year-old Marco Ortega and 22-year-old Hale Abundio Poloa.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An area south of south of Pikes Peak International Raceway is under an evacuation order for a...
Evacuations lifted south of Pikes Peak International Raceway in response to wildfire
Deputies were redirecting traffic a fatal crash between a semi and an SUV on eastbound I-70 on...
Fatal crash involving semi on I-70 near Aurora
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small fire at the Walmart off 8th Street...
Suspect arrested following 2 small fires at a Walmart in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs firefighters reached Mt. Muscoco to deal with the Four Corners Fire shortly...
Colorado Springs Fire Department putting out wildfire on Mount Muscoco
All three suspects face felony charges related to elk and bear hunting
Colorado Springs home searched and three men arrested in connection to alleged poaching ring

Latest News

Downed power line was the probable cause of a small fire in Palmer Lake on the morning of Oct....
5 downed power lines spark 3-acre wildfire in Palmer Lake
1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo
Fire danger very high on Sunday
Very high fire danger on Sunday
Colorado Springs outage 10/23/2022
Power restored for hundreds of customers after suspected DUI driver crashes into power line pole near Memorial Park