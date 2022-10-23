Springs police: Suspect shot by employee during robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect was injured while exchanging gunfire with an employee during a hold-up Saturday night.

Police say the suspect and companion went into a store in the 1700 block of Shasta Drive just before 10:45 p.m. intending to rob it.

“Multiple shots were fired by the suspects and one employee,” police said. “Suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. One suspect was possibly shot and no employees were injured.”

Not long after, police were called to an address in the 2700 block of Tumbleweed Drive, where two men matching the robbers’ suspect descriptions were seen running into a home.

“The two males were later contacted and identified to be the suspects involved with the robbery,” police said. “One suspect sustained a non life-threatening injury to his left arm from a rat shot round during the robbery.”

The men were arrested and are facing charges of robbery and attempted homicide. They’ve been identified as 21-year-old Marco Ortega and 22-year-old Hale Abundio Poloa.

