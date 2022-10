PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews say a small fire is under control in the Palmer Lake area.

Highway 105 was closed before 7 a.m. due to a reported fire in the area.

Crews are on scene of a fire activity near Palmer Lake. Winds continue to push out of the southwest in that area. CO-105 is currently closed from Red Rock Ranch Dr to Page St.#cowx #cofire pic.twitter.com/mKVF21juxH — Luke Victor 🌨️📈 (@LukeVictorWx) October 23, 2022

Our reporter at the scene says a power line was knocked down in the area, which may have started the fire.

this fire under control. As you can see, the power lines are still down. pic.twitter.com/U7cKGBRgBA — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) October 23, 2022

As of 7:30 a.m., the highway is in the process of getting reopened.

#Breaking: Colorado State Patrol just told me they are reopening the highway. They even provided us with a closer look at the downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/94UKTTi97X — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) October 23, 2022

