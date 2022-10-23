Power restored for hundreds of customers after suspected DUI driver crashes into power line pole near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Power is restored for hundreds of customers after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a power line pole.

Just after midnight on Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Airport Road and Union Blvd for a traffic crash, alongside several calls about a power outage in the area near Memorial Park.

OUTAGE: we are experiencing an electric outage in the S. Union Blvd. and Airport Rd. area caused by a vehicle accident. Expected repair time 1-4 hours. Please approach intersections with caution. You can monitor this situation on our outage map: https://t.co/dObweqreo6. pic.twitter.com/Iv5Mx0jJQb — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) October 23, 2022

Police say a Hyundai SUV was travelling south on Union Blvd. and failed to stay on the roadway through a curve. The car hit a power line pole. causing the pole to break and wires to fall into the traffic lanes of S. Union Blvd.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map, power appears to be restored Sunday morning, but at one point, about a thousand customers were without power overnight.

Police identified the driver as 48-year-old Robert Schmalz, who was cited for Careless Driving, Roadways Laned for Traffic and DUI.

Due to the power line damage, Union Blvd. will be closed between Parkside Dr. and Airport Rd. for several hours. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.