Fire in Black Forest area under control; Highway 83 still closed

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is currently closed near the intersection of North Gate Boulevard while fire crews mop up a fire in the area.

11 News saw smoke from our mountain cam around 11:15 a.m., but the smoke plume quickly dissipated and is not visible as of 11:30 a.m. A spokesperson with El Paso County confirms the fire is under control.

11 News is working to get more information on what started the fire and how big it go.

Fire danger is extremely high Sunday due to strong wind gusts and dry conditions.

Highway 83 is currently closed for a grass fire near its intersection with North Gate Blvd. Tri-Lakes FD is the primary fire agency. There are no evacuations at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/syzUNX5mwn — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.