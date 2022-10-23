Fire in Black Forest area under control; Highway 83 still closed
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is currently closed near the intersection of North Gate Boulevard while fire crews mop up a fire in the area.
11 News saw smoke from our mountain cam around 11:15 a.m., but the smoke plume quickly dissipated and is not visible as of 11:30 a.m. A spokesperson with El Paso County confirms the fire is under control.
11 News is working to get more information on what started the fire and how big it go.
Fire danger is extremely high Sunday due to strong wind gusts and dry conditions.
