Firefighters contain fire outside Woodland Park

The fire burned off of Rampart Range Road.
The fire burned off of Rampart Range Road.(Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a wildfire burning outside Woodland Park Sunday morning, containing it to roughly 5 acres.

Strong wind gusts actually worked in firefighters’ favor, driving the fire away from the city, the Woodland Park Police Department said:

Several agencies responded to the blaze:

Firefighters in the Pikes Peak region have made heroic efforts Sunday morning in keeping the multiple fires that have popped up from exploding -- while battling 50+ mph wind gusts. Every fire that has ignited in the area Sunday has been kept at 5 acres or less. Firefighters were also Sunday able to wrap up containment on a grass fire that started south of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An area south of south of Pikes Peak International Raceway is under an evacuation order for a...
Sweetwater Fire south of Pikes Peak International Raceway 100 percent contained
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small fire at the Walmart off 8th Street...
Suspect arrested following 2 small fires at a Walmart in Colorado Springs
Deputies were redirecting traffic a fatal crash between a semi and an SUV on eastbound I-70 on...
Fatal crash involving semi on I-70 near Aurora
Colorado Springs firefighters reached Mt. Muscoco to deal with the Four Corners Fire shortly...
Colorado Springs Fire Department putting out wildfire on Mount Muscoco
Fatal I-25 crash 10/23/2022
Woman dies in crash after man drove wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Huge piles of tumbleweeds are not an uncommon occurrence in areas east and south of Colorado...
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
After talking with an 11 News reporter, the resident of this home covered in tumbleweeds...
WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
View from our Cheyenne Mountain cam as of 11:20 a.m., showing where smoke was briefly seen.
Fire in Black Forest area under control; Highway 83 back open
An area south of south of Pikes Peak International Raceway is under an evacuation order for a...
Sweetwater Fire south of Pikes Peak International Raceway 100 percent contained