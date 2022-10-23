Firefighters contain fire outside Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a wildfire burning outside Woodland Park Sunday morning, containing it to roughly 5 acres.

Strong wind gusts actually worked in firefighters’ favor, driving the fire away from the city, the Woodland Park Police Department said:

Several agencies responded to the blaze:

Firefighters in the Pikes Peak region have made heroic efforts Sunday morning in keeping the multiple fires that have popped up from exploding -- while battling 50+ mph wind gusts. Every fire that has ignited in the area Sunday has been kept at 5 acres or less. Firefighters were also Sunday able to wrap up containment on a grass fire that started south of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday.

