Eastbound Fountain Blvd shut down east of I-25 through MLK bypass

Officials at the scene of a crash where eastbound traffic on Fountain blvd, just east of South Circle drive, is shutdown.(KKTV)
By Jacob O'Leary
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:26 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting that eastbound traffic on Fountain blvd, just east of South Circle drive, is shutdown due to a major traffic incident. They say the road is closed east of I-25 through the MLK bypass. Officials responded to the scene just before 6 p.m.

Emergency crews are currently on scene and we will continue providing updates as they come in.

