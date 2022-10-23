Eastbound Fountain Blvd shut down east of I-25 through MLK bypass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting that eastbound traffic on Fountain blvd, just east of South Circle drive, is shutdown due to a major traffic incident. They say the road is closed east of I-25 through the MLK bypass. Officials responded to the scene just before 6 p.m.

Emergency crews are currently on scene and we will continue providing updates as they come in.

