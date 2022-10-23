Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for missing adult
Oct. 23, 2022
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -
Colorado parks and Wildlife are looking for a missing adult after three kayaks sank in Lake Pueblo on Sunday.
According to Parks and Wildlife, the three kayaks were carrying an adult and a child. They say that they were swamped in heavy winds and waves along the north shore.
One adult has died and a minor has been airlifted to a hospital.
This article will be updated with the latest information.
