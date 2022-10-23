Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for missing adult

Park rangers attempted life-saving measures but were unable to resuscitate the woman. No...
(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -

Colorado parks and Wildlife are looking for a missing adult after three kayaks sank in Lake Pueblo on Sunday.

According to Parks and Wildlife, the three kayaks were carrying an adult and a child. They say that they were swamped in heavy winds and waves along the north shore.

One adult has died and a minor has been airlifted to a hospital.

This article will be updated with the latest information.

