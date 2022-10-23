Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for missing adult

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -

Colorado parks and Wildlife are looking for a missing adult after three kayaks sank in Lake Pueblo on Sunday.

According to Parks and Wildlife, the three kayaks were carrying an adult and a child. They say that they were swamped in heavy winds and waves along the north shore.

One adult has died and a minor has been airlifted to a hospital.

This article will be updated with the latest information.

BREAKING: @COParksWildlife Rangers @LakePuebloSP are searching for a missing adult after three kayaks, each carrying an adult and a child, swamped in heavy winds and waves today along the north shore. One adult is dead. One minor airlifted to a hospital. No other info available. pic.twitter.com/sWSZ8TioQr — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) October 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.