5 downed power lines spark 3-acre wildfire in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters sprung to action after five downed power lines sparked a wildfire on a gusty morning in Palmer Lake.

According Palmer Lake Fire Chief Daniel Snelling, firefighters were called to the area of Highway 105 and Red Rock Ranch Drive around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a wind-driven fire moving towards an alcohol and drug treatment facility. The building was immediately evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze.

Snelling told 11 News the firefighter response was “really quick,” in part thanks to so many citizens calling it in. Firefighters from Palmer Lake, Monument and Larkspur all assisted in battling the fire.

State troopers also responded to the scene and closed a portion of Highway 105 during the firefight.

Crews are on scene of a fire activity near Palmer Lake. Winds continue to push out of the southwest in that area. CO-105 is currently closed from Red Rock Ranch Dr to Page St.#cowx #cofire pic.twitter.com/mKVF21juxH — Luke Victor 🌨️📈 (@LukeVictorWx) October 23, 2022

The blaze was under control within an hour of firefighters getting on scene. Snelling says it burned 3 acres. No structures were damaged.

#Breaking: Colorado State Patrol just told me they are reopening the highway. They even provided us with a closer look at the downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/94UKTTi97X — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) October 23, 2022

One firefighter suffered a minor injury; Snelling didn’t elaborate further.

Fire danger will be extremely high Sunday due to dry conditions and strong wind gusts.

Ugh... could have been so much worse...@CSP_News great response! pic.twitter.com/OsW9WQVUop — Luke Victor 🌨️📈 (@LukeVictorWx) October 23, 2022

