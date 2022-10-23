5 downed power lines spark 3-acre wildfire in Palmer Lake

Downed power line was the probable cause of a small fire in Palmer Lake on the morning of Oct. 23, 2022.
Downed power line was the probable cause of a small fire in Palmer Lake on the morning of Oct. 23, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters sprung to action after five downed power lines sparked a wildfire on a gusty morning in Palmer Lake.

According Palmer Lake Fire Chief Daniel Snelling, firefighters were called to the area of Highway 105 and Red Rock Ranch Drive around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a wind-driven fire moving towards an alcohol and drug treatment facility. The building was immediately evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze.

Snelling told 11 News the firefighter response was “really quick,” in part thanks to so many citizens calling it in. Firefighters from Palmer Lake, Monument and Larkspur all assisted in battling the fire.

State troopers also responded to the scene and closed a portion of Highway 105 during the firefight.

The blaze was under control within an hour of firefighters getting on scene. Snelling says it burned 3 acres. No structures were damaged.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury; Snelling didn’t elaborate further.

Fire danger will be extremely high Sunday due to dry conditions and strong wind gusts.

