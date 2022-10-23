1 stabbed during argument in downtown Springs; suspect still on the loose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are still looking for a man they say stabbed one person and missed a second during an argument in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night.

The victim told officers he had first talked to the suspect earlier in the day after hearing him fighting with his girlfriend.

“The victim reported approaching the suspect ... requesting that the suspect and the suspect’s girlfriend stop arguing,” police said.

Hours later, an argument broke out between the suspect and victim at a home in the 400 block of East Willamette Avenue.

“The suspect produced a knife and swung it at the victim, striking him in the neck. The suspect swung the knife at a second victim, but did not strike the second victim,” police said.

Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m., where they found the injured victim. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers have identified the suspect but say he has not been located at this time. They have not released a name or suspect description.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

