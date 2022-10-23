1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM MDT
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rider was killed in Pueblo County Saturday night after he was thrown from his motorcycle.

State Patrol says the motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder on eastbound Highway 50 when he scraped the side of a car, causing him to lose control of his bike and rear-end another vehicle.

“The motorcycle rider was ejected from the motorcycle and died on scene. No other individuals were injured,” State Patrol said in a news release on the crash.

The crash was reported just after 9:15 p.m. on the far west end of Pueblo. The rider has not been identified at the time of this writing.

It’s unknown if speeding, drugs or alcohol are suspected factors.

