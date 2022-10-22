Woman Shot and Killed at Rural Pueblo West Home, Deputies Investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call at 7:00 PM Friday night on Bergeman road in Pueblo County near Highway 78.

According to deputies they found a woman who had been shot outside of a home who died at the scene despite life saving measures. The identity of the woman remains unknown, she will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. Deputies say they are still investigating what lead up to the shooting but according to them there is no danger to the public at this time.

This article will be updated as we work to learn the identity of the victim and the current status of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.