Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre

Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac Escalade. (Source: Rolls-Royce)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rolls-Royce is ready to join the electric car market.

The British luxury car brand is starting production on a two-door fully electric Spectre next year.

The massive car is longer than a Cadillac Escalade and will offer a “starlight headliner” feature that fills the cabin with 5,800 “stars.”

According to the company, this Rolls-Royce will have the widest grille ever seen on one of its models but is the most aerodynamic yet.

The 557-horsepower car will be able to go from zero to 60 mph in about 4.4 seconds and drive about 260 miles before needing to recharge.

Rolls-Royce expects the first customer Spectre cars to be delivered in late 2023.

The brand says it will be fully electric by 2030.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small fire at the Walmart off 8th Street...
Suspect arrested following 2 small fires at a Walmart in Colorado Springs
All three suspects face felony charges related to elk and bear hunting
Colorado Springs home searched and three men arrested in connection to alleged poaching ring
One of the tiny homes at Working Fusion at Mill Street, a new community of tiny homes in...
Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
Arrest made following discovery of threatening note at high school in El Paso County
The El Paso County Sheriff's office asked the public for help locating Reagan Tevis, 13, on...
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high
10/22/22
WATCH: Update on fire burning near Pikes Peak International Raceway (1:50 p.m. 10/22)
An area south of south of Pikes Peak International Raceway is under an evacuation order for a...
Evacuations south of Pikes Peak International Raceway in response to wildfire