Multi-vehicle crash in east Colorado Springs under investigation

Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Circle and E. Platte on...
Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Circle and E. Platte on 10/22/22.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded multi-vehicle crash involving a Colorado Springs police vehicle occurred in east Colorado Springs on Saturday morning.

Police said an officer was responding to an assault in progress with lights and sirens on when the car involved in that assault tried to clear the intersection at North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue and caused a chain reaction with two other cars.

Police reported there were no major injuries.

Officials estimated that the intersection will be closed for an hour or longer. The Major Crash Team will be taking over the investigation.

