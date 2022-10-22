Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
11 Cares
Live Newscasts
11 Connects
Home
News
Crime
International
National
Politics
State
Weather
Traffic Watch
Weather Maps
7-Day Forecasts
Closings
Radar
Weather Cams
Live Newscasts
Submit a Story Idea
Submit Photos and Videos
Find It
11 Call for Action
Sports
NCAA
NFL
Scoreboard
National
Viewhouse Sports Blitz
Friday Night Endzone
Broncos
Air Force
Advertise With Us
Station Jobs
KKTV News App
11 Connects
11 Cares
Community Calendar
Good News Friday
Video
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
MyKKTV
MeTV
Sign up for .COM Daily
TV Listings
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
11 For Health
Press Releases
Friday Night Endzone: week nine
By
Jessica Mendoza
,
Lauren Kirkley
,
Alexa Belcastro
and
Jack Heeke
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:58 PM MDT
|
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -
VISTA RIDGE VS RAMPART
PALMER RIDGE VS. CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN
TCA KENT DENVER
PUEBLO COUNTY VS SAND CREEK
LEWIS PALMER VS PUEBLO CENTRAL
PUEBLO EAST VS MITCHELL
LA JUNTA MANITOU SPRINGS
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Colorado Springs home searched and three men arrested in connection to alleged poaching ring
1 dead after pickup and semi collide; northbound I-25 back open near PPIR
Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart, suspect sought
Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
Suspect sought following 2 small fires at a Walmart in Colorado Springs
Latest News
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Aaron Wheeler
WATCH: Air Force hockey coach Franke Serratore talks about entering his 26th season
Friday Night Endzone: week eight
Colorado Avalanche kick off new season as Stanley Cup champions against Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday