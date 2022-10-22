Fire officials warn heightened fire danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The risk of fire is going to be high in the coming days. This week we’ve seen one fire spark on Fort Carson land, near Highway 115.

This month also marks two years since Colorado’s second most destructive wildfire, the East Troublesome Fire. It destroyed numerous structures and burned more than 190,000 acres.

Fire officials warn that there is no real fire season in Colorado, it’s all year long, a reason for everyone to be very careful on weekends like this one.

“We had a devastating fire that was at literally the end of the year, so we know, we’re not out of the woods. We’re never out of the woods,” said Capt. Mike Smaldino with Colorado Springs Fire Department.

People are the largest contributor of starting fires. The forest service said the East Troublesome Fire in Northern Colorado was caused by a person. It is second largest fire in the state’s history, taking more than a month to contain back in 2020.

With high wind gusts in this weekend’s forecast, KKTV’s Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe warns that now is the time to be aware and make sure you are not doing any burning of any kind.

“If you get a wild fire that starts on a day where we’re going to have 50 mile an hour wind gusts that takes the situation and elevates it to where that fire can be very difficult, if not impossible to contain,” said Bledsoe.

Bledsoe added that even if Southern Colorado does see a little bit of moisture in the coming days, it can dry quickly, leaving those red flag warnings in effect.

