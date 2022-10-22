Fatal crash involving semi on I-70 near Aurora
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Deputies were redirecting traffic on eastbound I-70 in Arapahoe County after a fatal crash on Saturday morning.
Officials said that all eastbound lanes on I-70 were closed at the East Colfax Avenue frontage road after the crash between a semi and an SUV.
Arapahoe County deputies added that the road will be closed for several hours and traffic will be detoured at the frontage road.
