Fatal crash involving semi on I-70 near Aurora

Deputies were redirecting traffic a fatal crash between a semi and an SUV on eastbound I-70 on...
Deputies were redirecting traffic a fatal crash between a semi and an SUV on eastbound I-70 on 10/22/22.(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:09 AM MDT
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Deputies were redirecting traffic on eastbound I-70 in Arapahoe County after a fatal crash on Saturday morning.

Officials said that all eastbound lanes on I-70 were closed at the East Colfax Avenue frontage road after the crash between a semi and an SUV.

Arapahoe County deputies added that the road will be closed for several hours and traffic will be detoured at the frontage road.

