Evacuations south of Pikes Peak International Raceway in response to wildfire

By Lauren Watson and Jack Heeke
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An evacuation order is in place for the area south of Pikes Peak International Raceway on Saturday due to a wildfire.

The order was issued just after 1 p.m. Officials said the fire is near Donner Pass View. As of 2:27 on Saturday the Sweetwater Fire is 75 acres and zero percent contained. The Mandatory Evacuation zones include Donner Pass Vw, Sugar Foot Pt, Dude Ranch Pt, High Plans Vw, Gold Dust Trl, Vigilante Vw, and other homes in that general area.

As of the last update of this article, the evacuation order is for the specific area shown here. Officials say this is an immediate order.

11 News is reaching out to get more information about this fire, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Meteorologist Luke Victor provided an update at about 1:50 p.m. that can be viewed below:

Mandatory evacuations were issued for an area south of PPIR. just after 1 p.m. 10/22

Live updates from our reporter on scene can be found below:

