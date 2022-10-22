Evacuations south of Pikes Peak International Raceway in response to wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An evacuation order is in place for the area south of Pikes Peak International Raceway on Saturday due to a wildfire.

The order was issued just after 1 p.m. Officials said the fire is near Donner Pass View. As of 2:27 on Saturday the Sweetwater Fire is 75 acres and zero percent contained. The Mandatory Evacuation zones include Donner Pass Vw, Sugar Foot Pt, Dude Ranch Pt, High Plans Vw, Gold Dust Trl, Vigilante Vw, and other homes in that general area.

As of the last update of this article, the evacuation order is for the specific area shown here. Officials say this is an immediate order.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for an area south of PPIR. just after 1 p.m. 10/22

Previously identified evacs still in place for the #SweetwaterFire in Hanover near PPIR. The Hanover FD is currently the lead fire agency. Fire is currently 75 acres, 0% contained. @EPCSheriff will continue to put out public safety messaging. https://t.co/qRabnHt92D — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 22, 2022

#Breaking: There is an evacuation order in place for anyone living on Donner Pass View on the east to Fort Carson on the West to High Stakes View on the South due to a wildland fire near Donner Pass View. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. pic.twitter.com/rfKLIJcRsO — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) October 22, 2022

