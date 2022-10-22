Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating wildfire on Mount Muscoco

Colorado Springs firefighters investigating a wildfire on Mount Muscoco on the morning of...
Colorado Springs firefighters investigating a wildfire on Mount Muscoco on the morning of 10/22/22(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:33 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs firefighters said they were investigating a wildfire on Mount Muscoco on the west side of the city Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department officials said the fire is named the Four Corners Fire and added that a fire-prevention aircraft will fly over the area at first light.

Officials also said North Cheyenne Canyon Park and Helen Hunt Falls will be closed Saturday.

No evacuations had been ordered as of 6:10 a.m. We may update this article as more information becomes available.

