Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating wildfire on Mount Muscoco

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs firefighters said they were investigating a wildfire on Mount Muscoco on the west side of the city Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department officials said the fire is named the Four Corners Fire and added that a fire-prevention aircraft will fly over the area at first light.

Officials also said North Cheyenne Canyon Park and Helen Hunt Falls will be closed Saturday.

No evacuations had been ordered as of 6:10 a.m. We may update this article as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is investigating a #wildlandfire on Mt Muscoco. We have ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named #fourcornersfire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. N. Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today pic.twitter.com/RKrTN5TT8n — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 22, 2022

