USPS to host week-long, statewide hiring fair in Colorado

Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29.

Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:

-Oct. 22: Evergreen and Pueblo Main Office

-Oct. 24: Brighton and Johnstown

-Oct. 25: Evergreen and Longmont

-Oct. 26: Golden and Windsor

-Oct. 27: Basalt and Glenwood Springs

-Oct. 28: Denver General Mail Facility

-Oct. 29: Aurora Main, Castle Rock (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Littleton Highlands Ranch (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Officials said USPS personnel will be available at the job fairs to answer questions and assist applicants.

Those interested in applying who cannot attend those job fairs can apply online.

