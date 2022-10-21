Small fire inside Colorado Springs Walmart for the second time in 24 hours

By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire was reported at a Colorado Springs Walmart for the second time in a 24-hour period on Friday.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Walmart off 8th Street was evacuating as of 10:17 a.m. on Friday. The same store had previously been evacuated and closed on Thursday for a small fire in the men’s section.

Colorado Springs police say the fire is being investigated as suspicious.

Colorado Springs Fire Department officials said the fire was out just after 10:45 a.m. They also reported that both fires appeared to be suspicious in nature and that investigators were on scene to determine a cause.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

