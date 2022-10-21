Shooting involving a deputy in Canon City under investigation

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving a law enforcement officer is under investigation in Canon City.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reporting the incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office states a deputy was called to an area close to the Country Green apartments on the report of a man with a gun.

“Although the investigation is preliminary in nature, a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputy contacted a man (28 years of age, from Cañon City) walking in the 400 block of Greydene Avenue as part of a response to a call of a man with a gun in the area from earlier in the morning,” part of a news release from the CBI reads. “During the course of the contact, the man brandished a firearm and was shot by the responding deputy. The man was taken to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment. Based on preliminary information, the man is expected to survive.”

The suspect has not been publicly identified. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. The deputy was not injured.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate this incident along with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Cañon City Police Department, and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

