The Salvation Army’s Holiday Festival is back for another year

It’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays
Bass Pro match brings total to nearly $50,000
Bass Pro match brings total to nearly $50,000
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:59 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army is kicking off their annual Holiday Festival at their Yuma Campus.

Starting Friday morning, people have the opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping all while giving back to the community.

All proceeds from the event go right back to families, seniors, and veterans in the community.

The event is put on and organized by the Women’s Auxiliary and Salvation Army as they collect donations throughout the year to sell.

A variety of items will be for sale including baked goods, decorations, furniture and more.

“It not only raises funds for the Salvation Army’s programs, the Woman’s Auxiliary supports us through fundraisers like this each year, but it also offers an opportunity for the community to come in and get some low-priced gifts and all kinds of neat items for their holidays as well,” explained Jeane Turner, Communications Relations Director for the Salvation Army.

The Holiday Festival goes from 8 AM-3PM Friday and Saturday.

