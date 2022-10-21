Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs

Police activity at Lamplighter mobile home community in Colorado Springs 10/21/22.
Police activity at Lamplighter mobile home community in Colorado Springs 10/21/22.(Anonymous KKTV viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday.

As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.

Police set up a perimeter around the home in question. Last time this article was updated it was still an active scene and investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area.

As more details become available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large law enforcement presence.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck and semi collided on northbound I-25 near exit 122.
1 dead after pickup and semi collide; northbound I-25 back open near PPIR
A Walmart was evacuated in Colorado Springs due to a small fire 10/20/22.
Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart, suspect sought
All three suspects face felony charges related to elk and bear hunting
Colorado Springs home searched and three men arrested in connection to alleged poaching ring
One of the tiny homes at Working Fusion at Mill Street, a new community of tiny homes in...
Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
Ricardo Perales Cordero
Colorado murder suspect taken into custody in Trinidad

Latest News

10/17/22
WATCH: Certified addiction specialist in Colorado discusses Benzodiazepines
10/21/22
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small fire at the Walmart off 8th Street...
Suspect sought following 2 small fires at a Walmart in Colorado Springs
A black-footed ferret released in southern Colorado as part of reintroduction efforts by...
CPW releases 30 threatened black-footed ferrets in eastern Colorado