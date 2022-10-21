Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday.

As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.

Police set up a perimeter around the home in question. Last time this article was updated it was still an active scene and investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area.

As more details become available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large law enforcement presence.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.