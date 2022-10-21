Hospital beds are filling up with children, health officials say

Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of hospitalized children has hit a high not seen in nearly three years.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 75% of pediatric hospital beds in the U.S. are filled.

About 2/3 of available beds were filled on an average day during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. is bracing for the flu season and more COVID variants. (CNN)

Health officials said they’ve seen high levels of RSV, a respiratory virus, in children’s hospitals.

Although the number of children with COVID-19 has decreased recently, it still plays a factor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said close to

900 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck and semi collided on northbound I-25 near exit 122.
1 dead after pickup and semi collide; northbound I-25 back open near PPIR
A Walmart was evacuated in Colorado Springs due to a small fire 10/20/22.
Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart
All three suspects face felony charges related to elk and bear hunting
Colorado Springs home searched and three men arrested in connection to alleged poaching ring
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene
One of the tiny homes at Working Fusion at Mill Street, a new community of tiny homes in...
Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
LIVE: Biden remarks on federal deficit reduction for year
FILE - The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother,...
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison
Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a missile...
Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson