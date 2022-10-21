Help El Paso County Search and Rescue win a Land Rover

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) is in the running for a new Land Rover Defender 130 along with $25,000!

The organization is calling on the public for help in the 2022 Land Rover Defender Service Awards. The award aims to honor U.S. and Canadian organizations to further empower their efforts. There are five categories that include; Animal Welfare, Veterans Outreach, Environmental and Conservation, Community Services and Search and Rescue.

“This is where we need your help,” EPCSAR posted to Facebook. “The winner is determined by public vote, so the more you vote, the better our chances!”

Click here to vote. Voting starts on Friday and runs through Nov. 6.

