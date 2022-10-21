Former Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in as U.S. marshal

Denver, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor was sworn in as the 31st United States Marshal for the District of Colorado Thursday. An oath of office was administered at the U.S. Courthouse in Denver.

Taylor made his 10-42 final call as the Pueblo County Sheriff on October 13th, following 16 years of service. He was nominated to his new position by President Joe Biden June 6 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on September 29.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the agency is responsible in part for protecting the federal judiciary and apprehending federal fugitives.

Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.

