Deputies ask for help locating teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a teen missing from Colorado Springs on Friday morning.

The missing teen is 13-year-old Reagan Tevis. A picture of her is located at the top of this article. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and she was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans when she was last seen.

Deputies asked anyone who sees her to call 719-390-5555.

