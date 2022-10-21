Deputies ask for help locating teen missing from Colorado Springs
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a teen missing from Colorado Springs on Friday morning.
The missing teen is 13-year-old Reagan Tevis. A picture of her is located at the top of this article. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and she was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans when she was last seen.
Deputies asked anyone who sees her to call 719-390-5555.
