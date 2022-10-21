CPW releases 30 threatened black-footed ferrets in southern Colorado

A black-footed ferret released in southern Colorado as part of reintroduction efforts by...
A black-footed ferret released in southern Colorado as part of reintroduction efforts by Colorado Parks & Wildlife(CPW)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, 30 federally threatened black-footed ferrets were released in on Colorado’s southern plains.

The ferrets, one of the rarest mammals in North America, were raised at a U.S. Fish and Wildlife breeding facility. According to CPW’s website, black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct twice, and were absent from Colorado since the early 1940s. A small population was found in Wyoming in 1981, which was used to help boost populations in the region. Officials say that there are currently about 600 black-footed ferrets both in captivity and the wild, and that all black-footed ferrets are now descendants of that population found in Wyoming.

The ferrets were first reintroduced to Colorado back in 2001. This week’s release marks the eighth release site in southern Colorado.

See video of the release from Colorado Parks & Wildlife here:

