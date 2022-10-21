Charge against Colorado State Senator Pete Lee dismissed

Colorado Sen. Pete Lee
Colorado Sen. Pete Lee(Colorado Legislature)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A felony charge filed against a Colorado state senator has been dismissed.

According to online court records, the charge for providing false residency information in connection to an election that Sen. Pete Lee was facing was dismissed on Friday.

KKTV 11 News has a call into the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for more information on the decision. Sen. Lee’s lawyer, David Kaplan, was not available for comment on Friday.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

