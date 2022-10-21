Cat adoption sale now through Oct. 30 at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re looking for a feline friend this month, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is the purrrrrfect place to go!

And that’s because right now through Oct. 30, cats 1-year and older can be adopted for half-price!

Whether you’re looking for a snuggle buddy or you need a companion who can handle your weird work hours, HSPPR has something for everyone.

“We’ve got super friendly cats that just want your attention all the time to the cats that just want to be left alone a little bit more. So whatever you’re looking for, we can find the right fit for you,” said Cody Costra, the humane society’s public relations manager.

And let’s just say that right now, you will have more than enough to choose from!

“Last Thursday was a really abnormal day,” Costra said of the enormous influx off animals to come into the shelter last week. “We had 132 animals come in our doors, and in that number is also 92 cats specifically.”

That was 92 cats on top of the cats already living in the shelter. Costra said it wasn’t due to hoarding or any other kind of emergency --it was just a strange day where a whole bunch of cats came in all at once.

“We had, whether that’s coming in as owner surrender, as strays, coming back from foster care, we just had a lot more cats coming in through our doors than normal. ... That last Thursday was probably like two to three times higher than any other high day that we get a lot of cats in.”

And now, the humane society is hoping to find these felines their own forever families. They hope the half-off adoption sale will help.

“That’s a lot of cats now looking for new homes, so we are just trying to find those new homes as quickly as possible for as many cats as possible.”

If you’re a first-time cat parent, Costra had some advice:

“So if you’re a first-time cat owner, look up things you can do when you bring a cat home. They’re not as friendly and social as dogs typically, so if you’re bringing a cat home, it’s good to give them, like, a sanctuary room that gives them a lot of space and time, let them adjust to their new surroundings, keep a food bowl and water bowl in there, a litterbox. Hiding spots are very important; when cats travel in a car, then they go to a new home, it’s very stressful, so they need a spot where they can decompress. Then once they’re comfortable in that room, you can let them out to the rest of the home and they can start to interact with other family members, pets you already have, and then explore the rest of the home.”

If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head on over the HSPPR locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo now through Sunday the 30th for the 50 percent off special. You can go to their website hsppr.org and browse through the cats online, or come on down to meet the kitties in person! The Springs location is open daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekends; the Pueblo shelter is open every day from noon-5 p.m. Adoptions and visitations end at both locations half an hour before close.

“Our cats are lovely. Like I said, we have all kinds of options; if you want a kitten, you want an older cat, you want an orange cat, you want a brown tiger cat, whatever you want, we have it. They’re very friendly, they’re sweet. If you want that companion at home, come in and get a cat,” Costra said.

