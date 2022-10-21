Burglary suspects sought in Manitou Springs
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs Police are hoping for help from the public with identifying burglary suspects.
Photos of the suspects and the suspect vehicle can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The crime happened at a storage unit near Serpentine Drive and Highway 24 on Oct. 16. Investigators believe the suspected criminals hit 10 storage units in two separate incidents.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call (719) 685-5407 ext. 22661.
