Arrest made following discovery of threatening note at high school in El Paso County

El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies made an arrest after finding a threatening note on a high school campus north of Colorado Springs Thursday.

Deputies said that a note referencing a bomb threat scheduled for Friday was found in a restroom at Palmer Ridge High School at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

After a quick investigation that deputies said revealed no credible threat, the student suspected of writing the note was identified and arrested.

Officials said the juvenile suspect was charged with False Report of Explosives, a felony, and Interference with Staff, Faculty or Students of Educational Institutions, a misdemeanor. They added that he is also currently going through the school’s disciplinary process.

Officials said that the suspect will not be identified due to his age.

