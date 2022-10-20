Colorado Safe Schools Summit hosts discussion on best practices to keep students and staff safe

Colorado Safe Schools Summit hosts discussion on best practices to keep students and staff safe
By Carel Lajara
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A two-day event is bringing together community leaders, school officials, parents, law enforcement and mental health professionals to develop innovative strategies for school safety.

The 2022 Colorado Safe Schools Summit, organized by the Colorado School Safety Resource Center, is happening on Thursday and Friday, with an option to attend in person on the first day and an all-virtual event scheduled on day two.

Speakers scheduled to attend include Gov. Jared Polis, as well as representatives from the Colorado School Safety Resource Center, Office of the Attorney General, Adams 12 School District, Center for the Study and Prevention at CU Boulder, and Safe 2 Tell.

This event comes as Gov. Polis proclaims October School Safety Month in Colorado.

