WATCH LIVE: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo introduces Colorado’s newest baby giraffe

By Carel Lajara
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is officially introducing its newest resident; a baby girl giraffe!

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 1 p.m.

The calf was born on Wednesday to 10-year-old reticulated giraffe Bailey. The baby is Bailey’s second daughter, and zoo keepers say she’s already close to six feet tall and weighs about 125 lbs.

Guests can see Bailey and baby in the zoo’s giraffe barn. Following Cheyenne Mountain Zoo tradition, the calf won’t be named until she’s 30 days old.

Check out CMZ’s giraffe cam here.

