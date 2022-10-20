WARNING GRAPHIC: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office releases video tied to deadly shooting

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - WARNING: Although the suspect in the above video is blurred, some of the images and moments can be hard to watch as it involves a tense situation and a deadly shooting. The video was edited and released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 20, 2022 in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 3 along Harvard Avenue.

A sheriff’s office in Colorado released body-worn camera video following a deadly shooting earlier this year.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a deputy was called to an apartment complex at 7545 E. Harvard Avenue on March 3 on reports of a suspicious situation. The complex is near E. Iliff Avenue and S. Quebec Street southeast of Denver. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy learned the vehicle that sparked suspicion from the caller had been reported stolen. Two other deputies arrived at the scene. The deputies involved were identified as Deputy Daniel Willmont, Deputy Kenneth Foley and Deputy Joshua Bandstra.

In the video, it appears a sunshade was used by the suspect to cover the driver’s side window, where he was sitting. A deputy can be seen pulling the sunshade out of the way before giving verbal commands to the suspect. A deputy can be heard telling the suspect to put both hands out the window as the suspect can be heard responding. The suspect put his left hand out the window, but left his right hand inside the vehicle, despite commands from the officers to put his right hand outside of the vehicle.

“Once on scene, the deputies contacted the suspect, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle, a brown Kia Sportage SUV,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “The deputies announced themselves and attempted to obtain the suspect’s voluntary surrender, but the suspect failed to comply with the deputies’ commands to show both of his hands. The suspect then placed the stolen vehicle into reverse and hit the patrol vehicle where Deputy Willmont was positioned.”

The suspect had been reportedly shot in the back. Despite life-saving efforts, the suspect passed away. The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Jamarian McGhee. The release adds a weapon was recovered from McGhee.

Body camera video from all three deputies can be viewed at the top of this article.

“The video footage has been redacted in part to protect the privacy interest of the suspect,” the release adds.

As of Thursday, when the video was released to the public, the incident was still under investigation by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.