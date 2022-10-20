Suspicious device investigated in Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb squad swarmed a southwest Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning after a resident found a possible explosive device in their front yard.

Police were called to the intersection of Maroonglen Court and Chaseglen Drive in the Broadmoor Bluffs area just after 8 a.m. to investigate the suspicious item, a can with a box attached. Traffic officers shut down intersection to all vehicles and pedestrians while an explosives team investigated the device.

After two hours, the bomb squad determined the item was harmless: an empty fuel can connected to a box containing a battery-powered fuel pump. But it might have been left behind by someone up to no good, police said.

“It is believed the item was abandoned by a potential thief who had the nefarious intent to siphon gasoline from neighborhood vehicles,” a lieutenant wrote in the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

