Suspicious device investigated in Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb squad swarmed a southwest Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning after a resident found a possible explosive device in their front yard.

Police were called to the intersection of Maroonglen Court and Chaseglen Drive in the Broadmoor Bluffs area just after 8 a.m. to investigate the suspicious item, a can with a box attached. Traffic officers shut down intersection to all vehicles and pedestrians while an explosives team investigated the device.

After two hours, the bomb squad determined the item was harmless: an empty fuel can connected to a box containing a battery-powered fuel pump. But it might have been left behind by someone up to no good, police said.

“It is believed the item was abandoned by a potential thief who had the nefarious intent to siphon gasoline from neighborhood vehicles,” a lieutenant wrote in the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert 10/18/22
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located
Bailey and baby
OH BABY: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe gives birth
Two wrestlers were reportedly attacked by a Grizzly 10/15/22.
2 wrestlers reportedly mauled by a grizzly in Wyoming
CSPD Officers named in excessive force lawsuit
Colorado Springs police officers named in excessive force lawsuit
One dead
CSPD Statement: Investigation underway after woman was fatally struck by brush truck

Latest News

One dead
CSPD Statement: Investigation underway after woman was fatally struck by brush truck
WAVE 3 News caught dozens of vehicles failing to move over or slow down. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Wednesday declared ‘Slow Down and Move Over Awareness Day’ in Colorado
Brush truck death
WATCH: New details in brush truck death investigation
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene