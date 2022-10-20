Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart

A Walmart was evacuated in Colorado Springs due to a small fire 10/20/22.
A Walmart was evacuated in Colorado Springs due to a small fire 10/20/22.(KKTV)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported following a small fire at a Colorado Springs Walmart on Thursday.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a small fire in the men’s department and extinguished it.

Last time this article was updated, the cause of the fire was under investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article was to inform the public on why a popular store was evacuated.

