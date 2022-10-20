Shots fired during encounter between Fremont County deputies and suspect; suspect injured

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was hospitalized following a confrontation with Fremont County deputies.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were sent to the Country Green apartments off Highway 50 and Dozier Avenue just before 8:30 Thursday morning on reports of a man with a gun. He had left the scene when deputies pulled up but was found about 15 minutes later.

“Deputies located a male party matching the [suspect] description in the area of Greydene and Cherry streets in Canon City,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said. ”During this time, shots were fired.”

No deputies were injured, while the suspect was transported St. Thomas More Hospital. No further details on the incident were provided.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

