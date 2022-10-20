Shots fired during encounter between Fremont County deputies and suspect; suspect injured

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was hospitalized following a confrontation with Fremont County deputies.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were sent to the Country Green apartments off Highway 50 and Dozier Avenue just before 8:30 Thursday morning on reports of a man with a gun. He had left the scene when deputies pulled up but was found about 15 minutes later.

“Deputies located a male party matching the [suspect] description in the area of Greydene and Cherry streets in Canon City,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said. ”During this time, shots were fired.”

No deputies were injured, while the suspect was transported St. Thomas More Hospital. No further details on the incident were provided.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert 10/18/22
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located
Bailey and baby
OH BABY: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe gives birth
Two wrestlers were reportedly attacked by a Grizzly 10/15/22.
2 wrestlers reportedly mauled by a grizzly in Wyoming
One dead
CSPD Statement: Investigation underway after woman was fatally struck by brush truck
CSPD Officers named in excessive force lawsuit
Colorado Springs police officers named in excessive force lawsuit

Latest News

Purple Thursday supports survivors of domestic abuse
All three suspects face felony charges related to elk and bear hunting
Colorado Springs home searched and three men arrested in connection to alleged poaching ring
WATCH: Showing support to victims of domestic violence
WATCH: Showing support to victims of domestic violence
A truck and semi collided on northbound I-25 near exit 122.
1 dead after pickup and semi collide; northbound I-25 closed near PPIR