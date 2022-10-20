Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County

Shoplifting suspect.
Shoplifting suspect.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are hoping the public can help them track down a shoplifting suspect.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the suspect on Thursday that can be viewed on the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Big R store.

Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 583-6250.

Have you seen this man? We are seeking information on the identity of this man, who is wanted for a shoplifting incident...

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

