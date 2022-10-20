Purples Thursday supports survivors of domestic abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The third Thursday in October is recognized as Purple Thursday and everyone is encouraged to wear the color to show support to victims of domestic violence.

Wear purple is a simple yet meaningful way to raise awareness and start the conversation about domestic abuse.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 36% of women and 30% of men in Colorado will experience physical or sexual violence in their life.

On average, 20 people are abused by their intimate partner every minute nationwide.

Every day more than 20,000 phone calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines.

Anna Markley, CEO of Tessa a local organization for domestic abuse and sexual assault victims, says participating in Purple Thursday shows support to survivors.

“I think it really does just show our survivors in the community that we believe you, we’re behind you and to be able to have that conversation going does allow those people to feel more empowered to speak up and reach out for those services because they know they have a community of supporters behind them,” said Markley.

Tessa provides a variety of services to people impacted by domestic violence including counseling, victim advocacy, and legal services.

Tessa’s 24-hour safe line is 719-633-3819.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.